Ozark Season 4 Part 1: Netfilx Releases Full Trailer of the End of the Byrdes

Ozark, the crime drama that chronicles the life of the Byrdes, a family immersed in money laundering, is scheduled to return to fan screens on Friday, January 21 with the first batch of seven episodes of the fourth and final season, through from the Netflix streaming platform, as announced late last year.

Recall that season 4 has presented a huge delay in its premiere date. Like many other television series, production on the latest Ozark installment was halted in early 2020 due to the pandemic that continues to plague the world today. Fortunately, the crew and cast returned to the film set at the end of the same year.

It was last October, when the cast of Ozark announced that the filming of the fourth season was fully ready, and therefore released the various previews through a couple of teasers and photos that reveal part of what is coming not only for Marty and his wife Wendy Byrde, but also for the rest of the sinister characters that have come to life in the drama since it was first released.

The truth is that there are a few days until the premiere of the first part of season 4 of Ozark, and Netflix has just released a full trailer showing a fragment of what will be the final story of the Byrde family, in which an accident is seen car in a deadly scenario. Is this the way the Byrdes end up running from the trouble they’ve gotten themselves into?

In the same promotional trailer for the final season of Ozark, another scene shows Navarro reaching out to the FBI, but what would be worth asking here is whether Marty and Wendy have any intentions of helping him. That remains to be seen when the new episodes premiere on Netflix.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer

Furthermore, the Ozark season 4 trailer reveals that Ruth will be pushed to the limit in her quest to break free from the drama that has plagued her life. Meanwhile, the official logline releases a teaser saying that Marty and Wendy ditch Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire.

In season 4, the Byrdes find another chance to get out of the Ozarks, but some past sins will not remain buried and the most dangerous threats come from the blood, the synopsis culminates by hinting that Mary and Wendy’s own son might betray them.