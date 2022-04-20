Ozark Season 4: Jonah’s theory that ensures the death of Mel Sattem in the drama

The second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark keeps all viewers excited for the way the Netflix crime drama could end. Above all, with Jonah Byrde (played by Skylar Gaertner) whose fate is unknown until now. But, some fans have been talking about a curious theory about him and researcher Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg).

The end of the first part of the fourth season of Ozark left all viewers with a great intrigue, after showing a car accident that the Byrde family will face. It is unknown if all the members will make it out of the accident alive, but fans say that Jonah is willing to do anything.

Especially given the conversation the characters had moments before the car hurtled, the Byrdes seemed seemingly relaxed as they drove away from the Ozarks before Marty (Jason Bateman) told the others in the car that they were all going to the FBI tomorrow. to offer statements.

“We’re ready for the FBI tomorrow.”

However, a few words from Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz), Wendy (Laura Linney) and Jonah shook all fans of the crime drama, so a few seconds later, Marty swerved the car off the road and rushed and overturned. to a discouraging stop at the edge of the road.

But, fans say that the words they said could foreshadow Jonah becoming a murderer in the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark. Moments before the accident, Wendy tells the kids that the movers will be here soon, while Charlotte says ‘it’s okay, Jonah and I have already packed!’

Fans claim in their Jonah theory that he could murder investigator Mel Sattem, given his invasive investigation into the disappearance of Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). Recall that the agent already knows that Jonah was at Helen’s house armed with a shotgun that threatened to kill her moments before Omar Navarro (Félix Solis) and hitman Nelson (Nelson Bonilla) took her to Mexico and killed her.

With the Byrdes seemingly on the verge of a deal with the FBI, with either Javi (Alfonso Herrera) or Omar, the last thing they want is for everything to be revealed, so Jonah could step in to somehow finish off Mel before revealing himself. what happened to Helen.