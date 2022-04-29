Ozark Season 4: Details of the special appearance of a famous rapper in the series

Season 4 of Ozark comes with many surprises, as we could see in the most recent clip of the famous Netflix series in which we will see Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) on screen sharing a scene with a famous rapper. Both will hold a deep and even philosophical conversation. Spoiler alert!

The last season of Ozark arrives this April 29 and keeps all its followers waiting; that they have not lost track of what happens in its interesting story or its characters. This drama created by Bill Dubuque and starring Jason Bateman (Marty Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde) and Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), among other talented performers, has been well positioned on the Netflix platform as the best option to watch since its debut in 2017.

In a recently released clip, we saw how our dear Ruth meets American rapper Killer Mike and walks up to him to say, “I just wanted to say I really love your shit.” Faced with this similar greeting, the hip-hop artist asks her what she is listening to on her headphones to discover that it is a song by another rapper named Nas, “New York State of Mind”.

This dialogue marks the beginning of a scene in which both carry out a deep conversation, since the character that Julia Garner gives life to in fiction has the opportunity to meet one of her idols and represents a great moment, in which they speak about what the famous rapper musician (Nas) means to both of them and their appreciation of the album in question.

The discussion becomes interesting when the leader of Run the Jewels replies: “If you have to ask the question…” referring to the concern that Ruth expresses to him, who has always been a fan of this particular musical genre, and if he considers that Nas would change. the record if that meant not going through his life experiences where he talks about cruelty and hope in the song. Especially for the tragic moment that Ruth is going through in the series.

In the clip that Ozark released shortly before the premiere of the end of its fourth and final season, a quite affected Ruth is observed after the murder of her cousin Wyatt (Charlie Tahan) at the hands of the cartel Javi Elizondro (Alfonso Herrera) at the end of part 1. In that episode Ruth swore revenge, which will be an additional twist in the story of the Byrdes as the successful series closes.

Ozark season 4, part 2, brings new faces to the cast such as Verónica Falcón who will be Javi’s mother, Camila, while Jason Bateman will continue in her role, along with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Skylar Gaetner as Jonah Byrde Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde. Likewise, the characters of Felix Solis as Omar Navarro, Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller and Adam Rothenberg as private investigator Mel Sattem are maintained.