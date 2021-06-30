Ozark: Season 4 Adds New Cast Names

Ozark‘s 4th and final season added Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker and Killer Mike as new enemies of the Byrde family in the Netflix drama series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actresses will have recurring and important roles throughout the new year, while the website Billboard revealed that the rapper and activist should only participate in one episode.

In this case, Falcón will play Camila, sister of then cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Her Arc will be related to the actions of her son Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), who will plan to take over the business left by his uncle. The description points out that she “silently works behind the scenes to become a formidable player in her family’s drug empire.”

Stroker will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth’s mother (Julia Garner), “who gives her a hand when she needs help.” Mike’s role has yet to be revealed in details, but the musician commented to the vehicle that he is excited to be able to participate in the attraction.

The end of Ozark on Netflix

The drama series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney debuted in 2017 on the streaming service. The plot follows the Byrde family’s entry into the criminal underworld in the Lake Ozarks region of Missouri, and the new season will mark the plot’s final chapter.

The show won both audiences and critics, a success that garnered 32 Emmy nominations over the years it was broadcast. The 4th and final season will consist of 14 episodes divided into two parts and is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2022.