Ozark: Everything You Need To Know Before The Season 4 Premiere

Ozark: It’s been a while since Netflix released season 3 of Ozark. Since 2020, fans have been looking forward to what will happen to their favorite characters, given all the conflicts that took place in the series throughout that year.

In this way, the 4th season of Ozark, which premieres next Friday (21), promises to add a lot of tension to the narrative.

For that reason, check out a special recap below to remember some important events before you start watching the new episodes!

Ozark: resuming details of the 3rd season of the series

First of all, it is necessary to remember that the next 14 episodes of the series, which will be divided into two parts, should end Netflix production.

In this sense, as the trailers showed, season 4 should show the protagonists in a delicate situation, especially when considering that Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) were last seen in Mexico, participating in a event with the villain Omar Navarro (Felix Solis).

But the beginning of season 3 actually takes place when Marty and Wendy start attending couples therapy at the insistence of Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and realize that maybe things can be more complex than they imagined.

The narrative also shows how the two were working separately; while Marty managed operations at the Missouri Belle casino alongside Ruth (Julia Garner), Wendy followed through on her plans to assist in the expansion of Navarro’s business.

Over the course of the season, the couple seems to be disjointed, especially when Wendy and Marty realize that there is something very strange between them. In addition, the latter is persuaded by Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), an FBI agent, to work for the entity in exchange for a hypothetical reduction in his sentence. Thinking about accepting the offer without commenting anything to Wendy, the character wants to hear everything she and Omar talk about.

In the midst of this issue, the Lagunas cartel declares war on Omar’s family, especially after killing everyone present at their son’s baptism. And to definitively prove to him that they were on his side, the Byrdes band together again to end the Lagunas cartel with what they can. Marty then hands over the footage taken by Jonah’s (Skylar Gaertner) drone to Maya.