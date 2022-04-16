Ozark: Cast member bids tearful farewell to show for final episode

The cast members of Ozark have finished filming the second part of the fourth and final season of the Netflix series, so some of its actors have been celebrating the end of the show for the way it will end. However, the actress who plays Maya Miller, Jessica Frances Dukes, could not hold back her tears as she said goodbye to the drama.

Before the release of the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark, the Netflix platform presented a video that featured different interviews with each of the cast members who have been participating in the drama since its first installment. Those who appeared in the clip also paid tribute to the Byrde house, which was where most of the episode was filmed.

But actress Jessica Frances Dukes, who played Maya Miller, also appeared in the video and got emotional talking about the Byrde house. In fact, the star had to stop before she even started and she revealed, “I won’t get emotional.” This is because the Netflix series is one of the series in which it has gained so much popularity.

“Here we go, wait a minute, here it comes, don’t do it,” she added as she tried to hold back tears.

Recall that Dukes made her first appearance as Maya in the third season of Ozark as an FBI agent and forensic accountant. Although her character was seen to be pregnant, she continued to work hard to monitor the books to ensure there was no money laundering at the casino, which was actually operating to launder money from Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) with the Navarro cartel. .

Now, fans are wondering what will happen to Maya for the final season of Ozark, due to the arrest of Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) after trying to leave his criminal life behind, for which he offered the Byrdes a deal to leave them. free, however, the forces of order did not accept it. So now, it puts FBI agent Maya in danger, and it seems that Javi (Alfonso Herrera) will seek revenge when the second part of the drama arrives.

It only remains to wait for the release of the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark next Friday, April 29 on the Netflix platform.