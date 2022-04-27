Ozark: Actress Julia Garner gets a new role before the end of the show

Ruth Langmore’s actress in Ozark, Julia Garner, is preparing for her new project away from the Netflix drama, something that has excited and saddened fans who knew her for her participation in the criminal series that will end this April 29 by the platform of the streaming giant. However, her new role seems to allow her to be more recognized.

Julia Garner will play the lead role in the upcoming movie titled, Apartment 7A, also starring Dianne Wiest. Currently shooting in London, the psychological thriller is directed by Relic director Natalie Erika James, who co-wrote the latest script with Christian White. In fact, some images of her character have already been revealed.

In the first images that have been revealed from Garner’s new movie, she can be seen a noticeable change in her appearance, changing her blond curls for shorter and darker ones, while she is seen sitting in a striped blazer and earrings. pendants, without a doubt a clear difference from how her fans are used to seeing her.

Unfortunately, the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, but it is known to be a period drama set in the 1950s, produced by John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger of “A Quiet Place” under their Sunday Night banner. . So the first images show a great job that it will provide.

Garner’s popularity increases with each program or movie in which she participates, in fact, in early 2022, the actress managed to win an Emmy award, where she assured fans that the end of Ozark will surprise each and every one of them. viewers of the Netflix crime drama.

“You’re going to have to wait,” Garner said in February,

“It gets more intense. It gets very intense. The end of season four, the first half, was just the beginning of the intensity, that ending.”

It only remains to wait for the development of the second part of the fourth and final season of Ozark, which will be released on the Netflix platform on Friday, April 29. In addition to the upcoming projects in which Julia Garner will be participating to continue demonstrating her great performance to viewers.