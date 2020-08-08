OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 7 and 7T has arrived!

The August security update for Onpelus 7, 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro, the models introduced by Oneplus last year, started to be offered to users as open beta. The update is offered to users under the name of OxygenOS Open Beta 7 for the Oneplus 7 and 7 Pro models and for the OxygenOS Open Beta 17, 7T and 7T Pro models. Here are all the details about the update!

OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 7 and 7T series released

With this update, OnePlus has brought some additional features for users as well as bug fixes and security updates.

With the beta update released, there is a new user assistance feature in the Settings> OnePlus Tips and Help menu. If we look at other changes made in general with the update, the bugs that occurred in the Lockbox section were fixed, the problem of starting automatically with QXDM logs after reboot was fixed and the Android security patch was updated to 2020.08.

In addition, with OxygenOS Open Beta 17 and 7 versions, improvements have been made to Wi-Fi transmission stability and the issue of the file manager not showing some documents has been fixed.



