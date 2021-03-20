Oxygen OS good news to OnePlus 8 series!

Like most manufacturers, OnePlus has a beta program to test innovations by volunteer users. Last month, the Oxygen OS Open Beta 7 update was released for the company’s favorite series OnePlus 8. The successor to the update came a little earlier than it should have.

Open Beta 8 for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro and Open Beta 2 for OnePlus 8T model have been released.

New Oxygen OS Beta updates contain important fixes

The update released for the OnePlus 8T fixes 19 bugs. The update released for other models of the series fixes 21 errors. The content of the additional two fixes for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are the inability to see the fingerprint pattern on the screen and some SMS problems.

With these fixes, the Android Security Patch level of the devices has been updated to March 2021.

Here are all the details of the Oxygen OS Beta update:

System

OnePlus account can now be registered with a phone number in more countries or regions

Optimized the startup speed of some apps to improve user experience

Noise issue of 5G calls has been fixed

Fixed an issue where the fingerprint pattern was not displayed on the screen (OP8 series only)

Fixed the issue where WhatsApp could not receive messages when it was in the background for a long time

Fixed the issue where “Automatically turn on” option was disabled in Dark Mode after system update.

Fixed the disappearing issue with the animation of the voice assistant wake up gesture

Fixed issue where caller ID from frequently used contacts was not displayed in Do Not Disturb mode.

Fixed the issue where Setting interface was displayed abnormally on the split screen of call forwarding

Fixed flash issue with Quick Response in Landscape Mode

Fixed issue where status bar displays abnormal when using split screen with Chrome

Fixed minor probability issue that could cause the extended screenshot to stop working

Android security patch updated to 2021.03

Camera

Newly added time watermark (Go to: Camera – Settings – Captured with OnePlus watermark – Time)

Photo gallery

Fixed issue where images were not displayed in Gallery after being copied to DCIM category

Fixed issue where the Nearby Share button disappears when using Google Photos

Software side oriented Oxygen OS innovations:

Bluetooth

Fixed the issue where the STAGE BASED IMPROVEMENT switch was not displayed in settings when OnePlus Buds were connected to the phone

Fixed an issue where the device could not be searched by other Bluetooth devices

Message

Fixed issue of incomplete dialog box displaying in landscape mode

Fixed known issues with SMS to improve functional stability (OP8 series only)

Hour

The touch range of the stopwatch buttons has been improved and the user experience has been improved

Ambient Screen

Fixed issue where AOD would show wrong time sequence after setting some languages ​​as system languages

With regard to AOD, we fixed the issue where the screen would flash when unlocking with fingerprint

Fixed issue where screen appeared red in some scenes with respect to AOD

Blurred line issue fixed in AOD

Fixed a malfunction issue with Wi-Fi

Zen Mode

Added new Tidal Sound Medal (Complete 3 Zen Mode challenges with white noise to earn this medal)

If you have Oxygen OS Beta ROM on your device, you can easily update from OTA updates. If you are using stable ROM, you need to find the appropriate beta image file for your device and install it.