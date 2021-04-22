Oxygen: Netflix releases sci-fi horror trailer

Oxygen: Netflix released on Wednesday (21) the official trailer for its newest sci-fi horror, Oxygen. The film stars Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Bastards) and is directed by Alexandre Aja, a specialist in horror films. Check out :

What is the history of Oxygen?

Liz (Mélanie Laurent) is a brilliant scientist who wakes up trapped in a cryogenic camera with no idea who she is and how she got there. With the Oxygen supply at the end and only 90 minutes to escape, Liz will need to recover her memory in order to survive.

The production is a creation of Alexandre Aja, already known for his horror films. Among his most successful titles are Travel Cursed, Piranha 3D, Cursed and Predator Killer.

Oxygen star, Mélanie Laurent, was known mainly for her role as Shosanna, one of the protagonists of Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Bastards. The actress also appeared in other cinema hits, such as Toda Forma de Amor and Trick de Mestre.

Oxygen opens on Netflix on May 12, 2021.