Oxygen: Netflix releases distressing teaser of new movie

Netflix released today (10) a teaser of Oxygen. Distressing, the video shows a woman trapped in a low oxygen capsule.

The plot of the film follows a woman who wakes up in a cryogenic capsule. Without knowing how or why she ended up there, she realizes that her oxygen is running low and that she has only 90 minutes to get out of there alive. Meanwhile, she seeks to remember who she is and who put her in this situation, relying only on a mysterious voice to help her.

Alexandre Aja (Predator Assassins) directs the film, which has a script signed by newcomer Christie LeBlanc. The filmmaker said in a recent interview that he became interested in the film by reading LeBlanc’s breathtaking script.

“One of the best scripts I’ve read in years – a survival experience with a great central mystery,” said Aja. “Even without the oxygen running out, the suspense on those pages took my breath away.”

Starring Mélanie Laurent (Inglourious Basterds), Mathieu Amalric (The Blue Room) and Malik Zidi (The Paths of Terror), Oxygen will hit the Netflix catalog on May 12th.