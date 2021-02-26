Oxford was the last victim of COVID-19 attacks

The University of Oxford announced that an external cyber attack was made on the security system of its laboratories, which conducted COVID-19 investigations the other day. Those who carried out the attack failed to reach the vaccine development data of the center, which is shown as one of the best biology laboratories in the world. Thus, the university became the last victim of COVID-19 cyberattacks.

COVID-19 cyberattacks continue to cause headaches

There is no indication that the laboratory, which is part of the Department of Structural Biology known as Strubi, is directly linked to the COVID-19 vaccine development program run by the Oxfrod Vaccine Group and the Jenner Institute. However, it is not possible to obtain precise information about which data may have been compromised.

Alex Holden, chief technology officer of the cybersecurity firm Hold Security, has revealed evidence of intrusion, Forbes reports. It remains unclear whether the attackers’ intention was to steal data or potentially sabotage ongoing investigations. Speaking on the subject, Oxford University spokesperson said, “We identified the problem and got it under control. We are now increasing your research. “No clinical trial is in danger because it is not conducted in the affected area.”

However, the spokesperson noted that some of the articles accessed included purification devices for processing biochemical samples containing proteins used in ongoing coronavirus research. There is also an emphasis on the possibility that the attackers may not be affiliated with any government and instead seek valuable research to sell in underground markets.