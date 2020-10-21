Oxford vaccine testing volunteer dies in Brazil

This Monday (19), the Health Surveillance Agency was informed of the death of one of the volunteers participating in the tests for the vaccine against the new coronavirus, which is being developed by the University of Oxford and by the biopharmaceutical AstraZeneca.

It has not yet been confirmed whether the cause of death is linked to the drug, but an investigation into the situation is ongoing, and the experiment will not be stopped.

According to the Federal University of São Paulo, which is assisting in phase 3 clinical trials in our country, the individual was Brazilian, however no further information was released.

“After a careful evaluation of this case in Brazil, there were no concerns about the safety of the clinical trial and the independent review, in addition to the Brazilian regulatory body, recommended continuation,” explained a university spokesman in a statement.

The fight against covid-19

The drug, considered one of the pioneers in the battle to find a way to control the pandemic’s nightmare, had its tests paused last month when a participant fell ill, but was given carte blanche to continue after a review.

“In large clinical trials, diseases happen by chance and must be reviewed independently. AstraZeneca is working to streamline the review of the single event to minimize any potential impact on the schedule. We are committed to the safety of our participants and to the highest standard of conduct, “said the biopharmaceutical in a statement at the time.



