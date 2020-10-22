Oxford vaccine testing continues despite volunteer death

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) reported on Wednesday (21) that clinical trials of the Oxford vaccine in Brazil will not be stopped. The possibility of interruption was considered after the announcement of the death of one of the volunteers participating in the study, last Monday (19).

According to the president of Anvisa Antônio Barra Torres, the International Safety Assessment Committee, responsible for analyzing the effectiveness of immunizations against covid-19 being tested, suggested the continuity of the trial, after conducting an independent review.

This recommendation was different from what was given in September, when a British volunteer who received the vaccine, produced in partnership with AstraZeneca, had transverse myelitis, a type of inflammation in the spinal cord. Immediately, tests were stopped in all countries participating in the survey, but ended up being resumed days later.

In Brazil, tests for the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine are coordinated by the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals at the Federal University of São Paulo (Crie / Unifesp) and include 10,000 volunteers from five states. All participants are healthcare workers who have regular contact with the new coronavirus.

Deceased volunteer reportedly received placebo

Anvisa, the British institution and the laboratory that produces the immunizer did not provide further information about the volunteer who participated in the test who died, alleging data confidentiality. But TV Globo and Bloomberg had access to some details of the case.

According to the sources heard, the volunteer was a 28-year-old doctor, who worked on the front line of combating covid-19. His death would have occurred due to complications caused by the disease, unrelated to the tests, which would have led to the non-suspension of the study.

The vehicles also said he was part of the control group and was given a placebo instead of the doses of the developing vaccine.



