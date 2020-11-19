Oxford vaccine is safe and effective, even for the elderly

The “race of vaccines” against the new coronavirus seems to be, at last, in the final stretch, with disclosure of the effectiveness of several of them. This Thursday (19), it was the turn of the vaccine developed by the British University of Oxford and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to prove to be safe and induce a robust immune response, according to a study published in the Lancet magazine.

Although the published peer-reviewed research is from phase two of the vaccine, not phase three, the results turned out to be extremely promising. All 560 healthy adults who participated in the tests, of which 240 were over 70, exhibited a similar immune response production regardless of age.

In preliminary results released in late October, the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine had already been shown to induce an immune response in all age groups participating in the tests, especially in the elderly, who represent an important risk group for the disease.

The results released today, the result of an independent analysis by virologists at the University of Bristol, only confirm the effectiveness of immunization in both young people and the elderly.

The Oxford vaccine

The Oxford vaccine is made based on chimpanzee adenovirus, an extremely resistant viral family that causes respiratory problems, along with the traditional spike of glycoproteins from the new coronavirus.

The clinical trial used by the vaccine manufacturers is the double-blind study, in which neither the doctor nor the patient knows who is actually receiving the medication. In this method, considered the most efficient in scientific tests, a random group receives the real vaccine, while the other participants receive a placebo, usually a saline solution only.

With around 10,000 people being tested in each different country in the world, including Brazil, the British vaccine was considered promising by the WHO. So far, 8,000 Brazilians have taken both doses of protection, and another 2,000 are expected to take it by the end of the research.



