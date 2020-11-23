Oxford University’s COVID-19 Vaccine is 70% Effective

According to the statement made by the British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the COVID-19 vaccine, which the company developed with Oxford University, was 70 percent effective against the virus. The company states that the final version of the vaccine can be 90 percent effective.

Good news continues to come about the COVID-19 pandemic, which is the number one agenda item in the world in 2020. After Pfizer announced that the COVID-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech was 90 percent effective against the virus and that the vaccine developed by Moderna was 94.5 percent effective, a vaccine statement came from Oxford University, which worked with AstraZeneca on the COVID-19 vaccine. .

According to the information shared, the COVID-19 vaccine, developed jointly by two Oxford Universities and AstraZeneca, was 70 percent effective in protecting against the virus in the two study segments. British Health Minister Matt Hancock, one of the first names to make statements about the vaccine in question, evaluates the data on the vaccine as “great news”, “We have 100 million doses. Most of the distribution will be in the new year. ” used the expressions.

AstraZeneca’s vaccine could be 90 percent effective against COVID-19

In the second stage experiments of the vaccine developed in the previous stages, it was reported that it created a strong immune response in the elderly against COVID-19 disease. About 560 healthy adult volunteers were given two doses of vaccine or a placebo, and it was stated that people at risk of death or serious disease due to COVID-19 developed a strong immunity.

According to the shared information, when AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine was given as two doses one month apart, it showed 62 percent efficiency and 70 percent efficiency on average. According to AstraZeneca’s statements, the COVID-19 vaccine can be 90 percent effective when ready for distribution.



