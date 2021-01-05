Oxford University explanation for the mutated virus

For a while, our agenda is the coronavirus that has mutated. Although experts say it is possible for viruses to change form in this way, Oxford University warned of the mutated coronavirus emerging in South Africa and reported to be more dangerous than the new virus in England.

Mutated coronavirus spreads more in South Africa

A new mutation of the coronavirus was recently discovered. This virus, which is seen extensively in South Africa, is said to cause great damage in the region. It is not known whether the vaccines are fully effective against mutated coronavirus in this period, where vaccination studies continue at full speed.

Making a statement about the virus in question, John Bell from Oxford University, “There is a big question mark whether the vaccine will be effective against the mutation seen in South Africa. “I think it is not possible for mutations to eliminate the full effect of the vaccine, but to a certain extent, they can make vaccines ineffective.” Bell emphasizes the necessity of vaccine production for mutations.

Prof Shabir Madhi, who led trials for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in South Africa, told the BBC that the mutated virus seen in South Africa may be more resistant to the vaccine.

The coronavirus balance sheet is very dire in South Africa. Because the number of cases exceeded 1 million 88 thousand. According to the data of the African Ministry of Health, 288 people died in the country within 24 hours. However, the total number of deaths rose to 29 thousand 175 thousand. South Africa gave details about the mutated coronavirus, after which many countries stopped flights to South Africa.