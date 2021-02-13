Oxford to try Covid-19 vaccine on children soon

The whole world continues to work hard to find a coronavirus vaccine. Although some countries have started to apply vaccines, some countries continue to work.

Oxford University in the UK is also working on developing vaccines. In this context, it was stated that the studies, which also started in human trials, will be applied to younger ages.

Covid-19 vaccine is now being tried for all ages

It has been announced that Oxford University will begin testing the COVID-19 vaccine on children younger than six. Developed by AstraZeneca, the vaccine attracts attention as it is the first vaccine to be tested in terms of safety and efficacy in those under 18 years of age, after Pfizer and Moderna, which started tests over the age of 12 in October and December, respectively.

Oxford researchers will trial 300 children between the ages of 6 and 17 to assess whether the vaccine induces a strong immune response in young people. Up to 240 people will be vaccinated with COVID-19, and the remaining participants will be given meningitis vaccine as a control.

“Establishing the safety and immune response to vaccines in children and adolescents is important because some children may benefit from vaccination,” said Andrew Pollard, lead investigator of the Oxford vaccine trial.

In other studies, some results were obtained indicating that children may be less likely to get infections. The role of children in transmitting after infection continues to be uncertain.