Oxford students fight red meat in the canteen!

The students of the University of Oxford made a drastic decision, even radical … They do not want any more red meat in the canteen!

It’s an open secret: red meat is not really a healthy bed. In large quantities, anyway. Never mind, the Oxford students want to ban this food from their canteen.

For about ten years or more, we have been dealing with changes in our diet. More and more people are realizing that we can do without meat.

Especially since among students, it quickly weighs on the budget. It is therefore not uncommon for them to remove it from their shopping list.

A lesser evil for a good, at a time when red meat does not have a good press. It must be said that vegetarian, flexitarian and vegan lifestyles are developing more and more.

It’s greener, more economical, more ethical, but also healthier. Great evils, great remedies: Oxford students have said no to red meat.

A “draconian” measure which concerns in particular beef and lamb, wiped off the maps of the Oxford campus, as reported by the Daily Mail. At the initiative: the Students’ Union.

OXFORD: THE STUDENT UNION CAMPAIGNS TO AVOID MEAT OVERCONSUMPTION

The student union and its 22,000 members have in any case lobbied the administration for Oxford to accept this measure. A drastic but commendable approach.

This shows that students also care about climate issues but also about the fate of animals and their living conditions in slaughterhouses.

According to the union, “banning beef and lamb […] is a realistic and effective strategy that would allow the university to meet its environmental goal of 2030.”

Needless to say, this measure is not winning all fans… Some believe that local meat alone will reduce its carbon footprint and provide a better life for oxen and lambs.

However, the plant is gradually convincing, slowly but surely. According to the WRI, it will be very hard to eat animal products by 2050.



