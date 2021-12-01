Oxford High School Attack: 3 Killed, 8 Injured

Oxford High School three students were killed in Michigan and eight others were injured in Oakland County. A suspect has been arrested. The suspect was briefly detained on Tuesday, November 1, 2021.

Oakland County Undersecretary Michael McCabe said at a press conference that the suspect was a 15-year-old sophomore. The deceased victims are Madisyn Baldwin, 17, Tate Myre, 16, and Hanna St. Julian, 14.

McCabe said the suspect was caught just five minutes after the incident. McCabe said the school had a deputy sheriff on a regular basis, who, along with another deputy, took the suspect into custody.

According to witness statements, many students left the school running in the snow. More than 300 law enforcement agencies intervened on the scene.

Prayers for everyone at Oxford High School right now. So terrifying that this is happening at my old high school! pic.twitter.com/eT97xLrm01 — qtkyliee (@kaylee440) November 30, 2021

A Parent Shared Messages on Twitter

“My daughter just texted us saying there is an active shooter at her old high school… Currently all police departments are responding. I can’t count the number of sirens I heard heading that way. Oxford High School” on Twitter, identifying himself as the parent of a former student.