Owain Arthur & Interview with Sofia Nomvete: Rings of Power VK

After brief appearances in Peter Jackson’s films, the world of Kazad-Duma will receive proper research in The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The City of Dwarves was memorably brought to life in the original trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”, inspired by illustrations by Allen Lee.

The action of “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” will take place in the Second Age of Middle-Earth, at a time of relative world peace, when Khazad-Doom is experiencing its golden era.

Related: LOTR: all 7 tribes of dwarves (and which can appear in the rings of power)

Long before the show arrived Screen Rant spoke exclusively with stars Owain Arthur and Sofia Nomvete to discuss The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, properly bring Kazad-doom to life, explore the first female dwarf in the franchise and much more.

Screen Rant: The Rings of Power is such an interesting continuation of Tolkien’s work. Were you both fans of his work before you joined the series?

Owain Arthur: Not half as much as I am now. Obviously [I was] very familiar with Tolkien and his work, but I didn’t really realize how huge the world was until I went to New Zealand and you pulled the thread, and then suddenly you pulled the ribbon, then the flag, and then you’re sailing, here we are, I’m leaving, You know what I mean? Now I’m a funny guy. [Laughs]

Sofia Nomvete: Similarly, echoing Owain, I had a free acquaintance with films many moons ago, I didn’t know much that they were planted with seeds. But, of course, I suddenly find myself in New Zealand, playing the first female dwarf and plunging into the world of Middle-earth in such an extraordinary way, with so many resources, texts and scientists surrounding me. It was like food for the soul and, of course, now I’m a big fan of the incredible Tolkien.

It’s interesting that you mentioned that you’re the first female dwarf in this universe, because this is also the first time we see Kazad-doom in its prime, and not just abandoned like we’ve seen before. Can you give me any hints on what we can expect from a truly prosperous version of this region?

Owain Arthur: The designers have done an incredible job in creating the Kazad-duma. A lot of what you see on TV will be the same as what we saw that day, for example, real flowing water, a live plantation and a fire, an open fire illuminating dark caves. Of course, it’s been changed a bit with electricity and modern technology, but the details they’ve made, they’ve obviously brought themselves back to Middle-earth, and what they’ve designed is incredible. Looking at Kazad-doom in its golden age is a real pleasure for the eyes, so I hope you will experience it and get the same pleasure as we did when you set foot on this set.

So, Sofia, what was it like for you to become the first female dwarf in the role of Disa? What emotions did you experience when you got this role?

Sofia Nomvete: I mean every emotion. I kind of went back to childhood emotions. In addition, a professional actor got this incredible opportunity to represent and be the personification of women participating in the dwarf world, it was just one of the most unusual moments, as well as a personal and career event for me.

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power Synopsis

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” from Prime Video brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the legendary Second Epoch of the history of Middle-earth. The action of this epic drama takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings”, and will take viewers to an era when great powers were born, kingdoms rose to glory and fell into ruins, incredible heroes were tested, hope hung on the thinnest threads, and the greatest villains, when-either it came out from under Tolkien’s pen, threatened to cover the whole world with darkness.

The series, which began in a time of relative peace, tells about a variety of characters, both familiar and new, who oppose the long-awaited revival of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elven capital of Lyndon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Numenor and to the farthest corners of the map — these kingdoms and characters will leave a legacy that will live long after they are gone.

Check out our interviews with the cast of The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power at SDCC 2022, as well as with stars Markella Kavena and Megan Richards, as well as Cynthia Addai-Robinson and Tristan Havel.