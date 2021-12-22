Overwatch: Play Free for a Limited Time on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

Overwatch: The Blizzard Entertainment title has released Inverlandia, a temporary event that will be available until January 6. Those who want to try Overwatch for free can do so right now. This has been announced by Blizzard Entertainment, which has confirmed that the free trial will be active until next January 2 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Of course, console users will need an active subscription to Xbox Live, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PlayStation Plus for Sony machine players.

Take your place in the world of Overwatch during this limited-time free trial. Face your enemies in iconic settings around the world. Choose from a diverse cast of heroes and fight with the help of a wide arsenal of extraordinary powers and weapons ”, they comment in the official description.

While Blizzard Entertainment works on Overwatch 2, players of the first installment have the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the winter season thanks to the return of Winterland, a temporary event that will end on January 6 and that will allow access to unreleased cosmetic items , new weekly rewards and maps adorned with Christmas decorations, among many other new features.

Here are the minimum and recommended PC requirements in case you download the free trial on this platform. Remember that you must have a Battle.net account.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (updated with the latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD Phenom X3 8650

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 4850, or Intel HD Graphics 4400

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB of available free space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: Minimum screen resolution 1024 x 768

Recommended Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 64-bit (updated with the latest service pack)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or AMD Phenom II X3 or better

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7950 or better

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB of available free space

Internet: Broadband Internet connection

Resolution: Minimum screen resolution 1024 x 768