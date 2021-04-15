Overwatch League partners with IBM AI for Power Rankings

Overwatch League, the game’s main world league, is about to return to its 2021 season, and this year’s edition has some good news thanks to a partnership between Blizzard and IBM Watson, which guarantees an accurate form based on AI to evaluate players and their teams in a super accurate Power Ranking!

We are psyched to announce the @overwatchleague Power Rankings with @IBM Watson. Weekly rankings and analysis captured with advanced #AI, dropping on Tuesday 4/20. pic.twitter.com/hyuvy7PZQk — IBM Sports & Entertainment (@IBMSports) April 13, 2021

It allows all the talents of the League to be evaluated in the most objective way possible, while at the same time informing the spectators about the most exciting data of the confrontations. The cool thing is that the technology was ready in time for the games to return on April 16th!

We've got Power Rankings from @IBMSports & analysis from @Reinforce, what more could you want? Check out the pre-season rankings in our first episode of #OWL2021 👉https://t.co/3Sb53BnScM pic.twitter.com/2MFEh4v5om — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) April 14, 2021

If you want to follow the work of this cutting-edge AI, your data will be generated and published weekly both on the league’s website, overwatchleague.com, and on the IBM website, at ibm.com/overwatch.

