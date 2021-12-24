Overwatch Is Free To Play Until January 2Nd

Overwatch: It’s not uncommon to see Overwatch free to play for a trial period throughout the year. Now, with the holidays and Christmas approaching, it’s no surprise that the game appears for free again and can be enjoyed on all platforms where it is available until January 2nd.

As always, just download the game from Battle.net on PC or from the respective official store on consoles. It’s always important to remember that while Activision Blizzard isn’t charging to play for the trial period, PSN and Xbox Live still charge to allow online play, so a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold subscription will be required.

Players who decide to purchase the game to continue enjoying after January 2nd will find it at a discount during the period. Overwatch is coming out for R$49 on PC, R$55 on Xbox Live and $57 on PSN. Of course, the progress you make in the trial period will be kept if you decide to buy the game.

Certainly the free trial period comes at a good time, as the game is in the middle of its Frozen Paradise event. But after all the controversy surrounding abuse cases and the culture of misogyny within the company, Activision Blizzard will need to do a lot more than that if it ever wants to make the “good boys” list.