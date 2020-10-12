Overwatch: Halloween event begins October 13

Over the next three weeks Overwatch celebrates this terrifying event with a multitude of cosmetic items for all the characters present.

Coinciding with a free trial on Nintendo Switch, tomorrow the corresponding annual Halloween event begins in Overwatch, with the nickname of Halloween Terror, as confirmed by Blizzard itself. In this way, players will be able to get new skins, sprays and thematic icons starting tomorrow. From the official Twitter account it has been possible to glimpse a brief teaser showing some of these cosmetic elements, for characters such as D.Va, Sombra, Sigma, Brigitte or Echo, although obviously new skins can be expected for each and every one of the heroes of Overewatch.

This event will take place until November 3, which means that Overwatch players have approximately three weeks to get any item belonging to Halloween Terror. These cosmetic items can only be obtained through the game’s loot boxes, although we will have the possibility of getting the corresponding ones for the Halloween event of 2019 in exchange for the game currency with a reduced price.

And Overwatch 2 … what?

It will soon be exactly one year since Overwatch 2 was announced, and the lack of news for a few months to this part can be demoralizing for fans. However, it is most likely that Blizzard is waiting to give news at the next Blizzcon, since not having been able to celebrate during this year due to the coronavirus health crisis, it has had to be delayed until February 2021, being held digitally. Overwatch 2 should not be the only protagonist, but we will also see others such as Diablo IV, Diablo Immortal for mobile phones or other company games such as Hearthstone or World of Warcraft.



