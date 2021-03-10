Overwatch gets improvements to the Xbox Series X | S

With the arrival of the new generation of consoles, more and more games are releasing patches with performance improvements. Today (10) it was the turn of the successful Overwatch to receive a patch with several technical improvements on the Xbox Series X | S (for now, the PS5 is left out).

On Microsoft consoles it will be possible to play in three different modes: one with 4K resolution and 60 fps, another with higher image quality and also 60 fps, and finally a mode with 120 fps for compatible TVs.

Overwatch is now optimized for Xbox Series X | S. pic.twitter.com/aXmsgWJMMw — Xbox News (@_XboxNews) March 10, 2021

These enhancements are unlikely to make it to the PS5 quickly, as Blizzard itself would have to produce a native version of the game for the console in order to guarantee support for these improvements, the fault of Sony’s architecture that does not favor backward compatibility and simple patch access. of that type.

Are you looking forward to revisiting the acclaimed online shooter, now in its best console performance? Comment below!