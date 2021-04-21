Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan leaves Blizzard

Overwatch: In a statement posted on the Overwatch website, Blizzard announced that the game’s director, Jeff Kaplan, has left the company. The text implies that the developer decided to leave the company after about 20 years of work in the studio.

Blizzard points out in the publication that the departure of Kaplan will not affect the development of Overwatch 2, announced in 2019 by the company. The game is still in production and the team will now be led by Aaron Keller.

The new Overwatch 2 commander has been with Blizzard for 18 years and helped develop the first game in the franchise. In addition, Keller also assisted in the construction of the World of Warcraft world, according to the company.

“Jeff has been a great leader, mentor and friend, and he knows how much we will miss him,” said Aaron Keller, in a statement posted on the Overwatch website. “I have been fortunate to work alongside him and the rest of the Overwatch team for many years to build something that continues to inspire people around the world, and I am honored to carry the torch forward.”

Jeff Kaplan did not explain the reasons for his departure from Blizzard, but left a farewell on the game’s website. In his letter, the director of Overwatch thanked the players who accompanied him during his career at Blizzard, in addition to fellow developers.

“I want to express my deep gratitude to everyone at Blizzard who supported our games, our teams and our players,” said Kaplan. “I also want to give a special thanks to the wonderful game developers who shared the journey of creation with me.”

Jeff Kaplan has not provided further statements about his departure from Blizzard and his future in the games industry is still a mystery. While Overwatch 2 is still in development, the developer has not yet provided a release date for the title, but rumors suggest that production should arrive in 2022.