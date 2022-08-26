Overwatch Brings back the Halloween event for a Very Limited Time

The launch of Overwatch 2 on October 4th is fast approaching, but until then Blizzard is going to celebrate the original Overwatch and its six years of fun. Currently, Overwatch is releasing a special anniversary remix: Vol. 3, which will end on August 30. The event is full of quirky remixes of skins and surprises, even bringing back some past seasonal brawls. The latest addition to Overwatch is the returning Halloween event “Ratenstein’s Revenge”. However, those who want to play better will hurry up, because it is extremely limited.

A post on Overwatch’s official Twitter account on Friday confirmed that Junkenstein’s Revenge will return as part of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 event. Overwatch players can log in right now and check out Krysenstein’s Revenge long before Halloween starts. However, there is a big catch. Krysenstein’s Revenge will only be available for one day. Specific details about the returning Halloween event are not available, but a new event is expected to appear on Saturday.

Those who want to check out Krysenstein’s Revenge can find it in the Overwatch Arcade. It has options for both the traditional Junkenstein’s Revenge mode, where players face a set sequence of bosses in a race to win as quickly as possible. Another option is Endless Krysenstein, who will deliver wave after wave of nightmarish robots and Halloween horrors to Overwatch squads.

When “Krysenstein’s Revenge” ends, before the release of Anniversary Remix Vol. 3, the event is over. The event in its current form unlocked all the skins of past Overwatch events that players could purchase with in-game currency or earn with loot boxes. There are also several new remixes of skins. As in the case of Junkenstein’s Revenge, several fragments of past content are returned to Overwatch. For example, Lucioball was only available for a short time, and Overwatch Archives missions will be available for the last time on August 30.

The anniversary remix of Overwatch Vol. 3 also marks the last hurrah for the loot boxes. After August 30, Overwatch loot boxes will no longer be available for purchase. Standard loot boxes will still be issued as rewards in Overwatch, but only until Overwatch 2 is released with new rewards. All unopened loot boxes will be automatically opened on September 14.

In general, Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol. 3 is not so much a major event as a farewell to the past six years. One day of “Krysenstein’s Revenge” shows that the end of this Overwatch era is less important than the beginning of the next era. Perhaps Overwatch 2 will offer a more appropriate Halloween celebration when it comes out in October.

Overwatch is already available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.