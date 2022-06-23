Overwatch: Blood’s New Hardcover Cover Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

Warning! Overwatch Spoilers: New Blood by Dark Horse Comics

In the new hardcover collection from Dark Horse Comics, Overwatch: New Blood receives an amazing new cover from Amanda Shank dedicated to the newcomers to the team. We can exclusively show the hardcover cover of Overwatch: New Blood by Shank, which depicts Cassidy, Baptiste, Dawn, Farrah and D.VA , as a new era of the Overwatch team begins.

Overwatch is a 6 vs 6 team shooter from Blizzard Entertainment, in which players choose a combination of heroes in different roles to complete tasks and win matches. Overwatch is known for its extensive knowledge, as Blizzard has released digital short films featuring its heroes, books and comics that delve deeper into the history of the team and what brought them and Talon closer together. In the Overwatch: New Blood miniseries from Dark Horse Comics by Ray Fox and Irene Koch, Cassidy tries to recruit new members to the Overwatch team. For those who want to assemble a mini-series into a single collection, the five-issue comic will soon receive a new hardcover edition.

Link: Everything that will happen in the first two seasons of Overwatch 2

Screen Rant can exclusively share the new cover of the upcoming Overwatch: New Blood collection from Dark Horse Comics. On the cover from Amanda, Shank Cassidy looks at his recruits from each issue of the series. From left to right, the characters Farrah, Baptiste, Zarya and D.V.A. are visible in the smoke from Cassidy’s cigar. The cover perfectly shows what the mini-series is, and demonstrates the heroes who are the new blood for the iteration of the Overwatch team.

The timing of the collection couldn’t be better, as Overwatch 2 is about to come out and bring the game back into the spotlight. First, the free 5v5 sequel will feature new heroes, including Sojourn and Junker Queen, six new maps, a new game mode, 30 new skins (including a new rarity called mythical), and, as in many recent games, it will feature a battle pass in the first time. The second season of Overwatch 2 is already well teased, as among the updates there will be a new hero-a tank, a map, skins and a combat pass. In addition, a new paid PVE mode will be introduced in 2023, along with a lot of new game content.

For those who want to learn more about the recruits in Overwatch: Bad Blood is a collection of a hardcover mini–series with a new cover by Amanda Shank from Dark Horse Comics, which will arrive in comic book stores on Match 1, 2023 and will arrive in bookstores on Match 1, 2023. March 14 , 2023