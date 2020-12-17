Overwatch 2 will get news at Blizzcon in February

Overwatch 2 was officially unveiled there in November 2019, when it won an incredible animated short. Since then, Blizzard has been silent about the long-awaited sequel, until it confirms that we will finally have updates at Blizzcon Online 2021, in February next year!

The announcement was made by the game’s director, Jeff Kaplan, in the latest Developer Update video, posted yesterday (16) on the franchise’s official channel. Although the focus of the video was to reveal the new Kanezaka map, Jeff found space to make some remarks about the new game:

“I know that many of you did not expect this revelation (of a new map) since, as you know, our main focus is on Overwatch 2, which we will talk more about in February 2021, when Blizzcon Online happens”. Check out the full video below:



