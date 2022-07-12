Overwatch 2 Update Greatly Weakens Moira

Blizzard is currently running the second beta of Overwatch 2, giving fans of the hero shooter franchise the opportunity to try out a new game a few months before it launches in early access. The company is wasting no time updating Overwatch 2 based on feedback received from the beta version, and the latest patch makes quite significant changes to the two most popular heroes of the game support: Moira and Mercy.

The latest Overwatch 2 PvP beta update significantly weakens Moira, completing a change to one of her abilities. Moira now has a Weakening Sphere, which replaces the damaging biotic sphere, which deals 40 units of impact damage and 10 units of explosion damage. This sphere also weakens the enemy, reducing the damage he can inflict by 75% for four seconds. Although this may have its uses, the biotic damage sphere as it existed before was extremely powerful and led to the fact that in many games Moira showed shockingly high damage and healing results. These changes should make Moira a less powerful character, although it remains to be seen how the community will react in the long run.

In the meantime, Mercy’s changes aren’t necessarily nerfs, but they can still be felt by some Mercy players. After downloading the latest update, Overwatch 2 players will discover that Angel’s Guardian Angel ability now has a charge counter, and it doesn’t automatically send Mercy flying straight into the air whenever she approaches an ally. Players can also cancel the ability by using the jump button to launch Mercy in the direction she is looking, as detailed in the patch notes. The more unpredictable movement that the Guardian Angel provided may have made Mercy more difficult to kill in Overwatch 2 matches, although Blizzard suggests in the patch notes that it actually put her in more danger. It will be interesting to see what Mercy networks think when they have the opportunity to really immerse themselves in these changes.

The end date of Overwatch 2 PvP beta testing is July 18, so there is less than a week left before its completion. It is possible that Blizzard will release more updates for Overwatch 2 before the end of beta testing, but this is unlikely. It’s more likely that fans will have to wait for the next Overwatch 2 beta to see any other major hero changes, but at the time of this writing, no beta testing plans have been announced.

Whenever the next beta version of Overwatch 2 takes place, one has to wonder if there will be a new support hero in it. Blizzard has confirmed that Overwatch 2 will launch with three new heroes: the Junker Queen tank hero, the Damage Sojourn hero, and a new support hero that has yet to be announced. It is possible that Blizzard will make sure that this new support hero is ready for the next beta so that it can be properly tested before the official launch, but at the moment this is just speculation.

In the meantime, here are the full notes for the Overwatch 2 patch.

GENERAL

Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected. The quality of the screenshots now correctly matches resolutions above 1x. Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. Real-time cloud rendering is enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles.

heroes

General

The last hit that depleted the hero’s armor supply is now dynamically decreasing. For example: Previously, if a hero had 1 armor left and received 100 incoming damage, instead the damage was reduced to 70 due to armor. Now in the same scenario, this hero will receive 99 units of damage.

support

MERCY

Guardian Angel

The previous iteration of the Guardian Angel resulted in less control of the player as a whole, often sending Mercy into danger or beyond the reach of Resurrection. This version keeps the player’s intentions at the forefront while maintaining vertical mobility without compromising ease of control.

Mercy no longer automatically starts up when it reaches its destination. The ability now has a meter that charges while the Guardian Angel is active. Canceling the ability with a jump now triggers Mercy in the direction she is looking. The more charge it has, the higher the launch speed. she will have when canceling the “Guardian Angel” with a “Jump”. Holding the input in the opposite direction and canceling the “Guardian Angel”, triggers Mercy in the opposite direction.

MOIRA

Moira’s strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing performance and constant damage, but other supports have at least one utility option or gaming ability. To fix this, the Biotic Sphere was split into two abilities with different cooldowns: the Biotic Sphere and the Necrotic Sphere. Due to the fact that the Necrotic Sphere is able to block many ults and greatly change duels in its favor, Moira also received some compensatory weakening of her overall strength.