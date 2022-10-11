“Overwatch 2” undergoes another DDoS attack and removes two characters with errors

Overwatch 2 has been facing problems since its launch on October 4, and now it has been subjected to another DDoS attack, and was also forced to temporarily remove two heroes to fix bugs.

From the day of release, the last part of Blizzard for the Overwatch series had to deal with DDoS attacks that hit servers, which caused many fans to be unable to log into the game, while others remained in queues for several hours. A DDoS attack or distributed denial of service attack is the process of malicious overfilling of servers with fake traffic in order to prevent access by genuine users.

This morning (October 11), Blizzard support announced on its Twitter page that “it is currently undergoing a DDoS attack, which may lead to high latency and disconnection for some players.” The company then said it was working to “mitigate” the problem. Now it signals the third DDoS attack on Blizzard since the launch of Overwatch 2, which is disappointing for fans who want to get access to the new game.

[#BNet] We are currently experiencing a DDoS attack, which may result in high latency and disconnections for some players. We are actively working to mitigate this issue. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 11, 2022

It seems that the situation has been fixed and Blizzard is under control again, but the developer seems to be more than aware that the launch of Overwatch 2 did not meet the expectations of many. Shortly after the launch of the game, the company apologized, stating that “the launch did not meet your or our expectations,” and mentioning that the company adheres to “higher standards,” noting that it will continue to “ensure transparency regarding the problem,” including fixes made so far.

Along with the new DDoS attack, two heroes from the Overwatch 2 list, Bastion and Torbjorn, had to be “temporarily disabled” to investigate errors in their abilities. It is assumed that one of these errors is the endless mortar fire of the Bastion, which caused crashes in the games. Therefore, Bastion has been disabled in all game modes, while Swedish engineer Torbjorn can still be selected in the quick game mode.

At the time of writing, Blizzard has not reported or acknowledged any further DDoS attacks, but it remains to be seen if they have seen the latest ones.

