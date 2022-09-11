Overwatch 2 should not lose the identity of the characters in the pursuit of balance

Overwatch 2 makes significant changes to its list of heroes, which is understandable given the transition to a 5-on-5 gameplay. With this new approach, removing a tank from each team, several heroes need to be configured. Supports should produce less healing, tanks should be able to carry entire teams on their own, and characters dealing damage should be adjusted so that they are not too strong with fewer shields in the game. However, Blizzard must make sure that these changes will not lead to the loss of characters.

While most of the hero reworks for Overwatch 2 have been well received, there are some objections regarding some character adjustments. Although the changes in the Death Fist were completely consistent with the character, the changes of two specific characters caused concern. While playing as Orisa is more fun and Mei is much more balanced, both characters have lost their identity a bit in the eyes of some fans.

Concern about May and Orisa’s changes

From the point of view of gameplay, May’s alteration is long overdue. Overwatch fans regularly note how uninteresting it is to play against May, since freezing her with the main fire and losing the opportunity to fight back is disappointing. While her Ultimate ability to freeze enemies is one thing, the fact that she can constantly block players on the spot has made her too obnoxious in the eyes of some fans.

In response to all the complaints, Blizzard greatly increased the damage of Mei’s main fire, but it can no longer freeze her opponents. Mei is able to drain HP strips quickly, but loses her most annoying trait, she is undoubtedly more balanced than ever before. However, although this caused a positive reaction from those who do not like May, some fans of the hero opposed the changes. These players claim that freezing enemies was an integral part of the hero and gave her pleasure from the game, adding that her weapon seems much less satisfying, since now it can only slow down enemies.

Orisa is a completely different situation, but it is also worth discussing. Although Overwatch 2 players love the new Orisa, considering her redesign the best of all, the changes made to her kit go against some of her established knowledge. Orisa’s more aggressive style of play is good in terms of gameplay, as she was one of the most boring tanks to manage. However, from the point of view of the plot, it looks like a serious shift.

The shield and the Oris supercharger correspond to the idea that the hero is more of a defender than a fighter. Now she throws her shield and uses her spear to attack her enemies. While this fits with Overwatch 2’s new philosophy regarding tanks, it leads to a sudden change in Orisa’s purpose as a defender. Her cues also reflect a more aggressive attitude, so perhaps the creator of Orisa Efi has updated her personality and functions. However, if there is no historical reason for her changes, this will be another example of balancing leading to some loss of personality.

In the future, Blizzard needs to take into account the concerns of the Overwatch community when processing characters. While explaining knowledge will help in a situation like Orisa, and the gameplay, which will become more fun for everyone, is a good driving force behind May’s changes, Overwatch’s unique heroes have always been his biggest strength. Thus, it would be a shame if they lost their identity, so future updates of character sets need to be done carefully.

Overwatch 2 is released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.