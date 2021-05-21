Overwatch 2 Reveals That it Will Have a Map in Rio de Janeiro

Overwatch 2: We are receiving, from time to time, more information about what we will have in Overwatch 2, and the latest news will certainly be very well received by Brazilian fans of the Blizzard first-person shooter series.

In a message released on the official profile of the existing franchise on Twitter, it was revealed that Rio de Janeiro will appear in the next game on a map called Rio. In addition to the characteristic setting of the Marvelous City (including the famous blue water tanks), it is also possible to see places like Bar do Peixuxa, Supermercado verde and Clube Sinestesia.

In addition to this more urban environment, a beach with kiosks and the traditional sidewalk is also expected, which probably will also serve as a stage for the confrontations (and apparently it is recommended not to be too distracted by the view so as not to take some shots unintentionally).

Overwatch 2 does not yet have an exact release date, but that scenario is sure to change at this year’s Blizzcon.

So, did you like the novelty (which will probably marry very well with the character Lucio)? What did you think of Blizzard’s tribute to our country? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.