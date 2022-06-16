Overwatch 2 Reveals Its Content Roadmap

Blizzard has unveiled a new Overwatch 2 content roadmap, announcing that a new free game will start a new season every 9 weeks. As expected, combat passes are added to the game.

The roadmap presented today during the presentation of Overwatch 2 shows that the 1st season of the game (starting from the launch date of the game on October 4) will include 3 new heroes – these are Sojourn, Junker Queen and an undeclared support hero — 6 new maps and much more. more than 30 new skins, a new game mode (previously announced Push), a new mythical skin (the new rarest cosmetic type) and a combat pass.

Although we only caught a glimpse of the combat pass that is under development, it looks like they will offer a familiar mix of free content and premium unlocks that can only be obtained by paying for the pass.

Judging from what we see, they will include cosmetic items and XP boosters, and will consist of 100 levels to climb. We have no information about how much they will cost, and whether the included content will be blocked after the end of the season. With the addition of combat passes Overwatch loot boxes

Overwatch 2 Content Roadmap. (Image courtesy of Blizzard)

Season 2 will begin on December 6 and will include a new, unannounced tank hero, a new map, 30 more skins, a new mythical skin and another combat pass. In 2023, future seasons will include a combination of all of the above, but will also include the release of the game’s long-awaited PvE content that will advance the game’s plot.

Blizzard’s roadmap also promises cross-platform development. As you would expect, Overwatch 1 content that you have earned or paid for will also be available in Overwatch 2.

Before all this, we will have the opportunity to try out some of the content of the first season when the game starts beta testing on June 28. You can subscribe to it from today.

