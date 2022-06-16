Overwatch 2 removes Loot boxes, but adds combat passes and a store

As Overwatch 2 prepares to become free, some major changes will be made to it, including the removal of loot boxes that were once a defining part of the original.

During today’s presentation of Overwatch 2, Blizzard announced that the upcoming sequel will follow in the footsteps of many other modern online games and introduce a combat pass.

Although Blizzard did not provide details, it confirmed that players will be able to unlock cosmetic items through both the battle pass and the in-game store. In addition, Overwatch 2 will have weekly challenges, which Blizzard calls “Competitive Game 2.0”.

The introduction of a combat pass also means that Overwatch 2 will get rid of an important part of its legacy: loot boxes.

The best modern computer games (updated in summer 2020)

“Along with the free changes, we are completely abandoning loot boxes,” Jeff Goodman, the lead designer of heroes, said during the stream. “We will have a new combat pass model, and we also have a store, so players will have much more control over how they interact with the game and acquire new content.”

All changes are related to the transition of Overwatch 2 to the free-to-play model, joining Fortnite and many other modern shooters. At the same time, Blizzard promises what it says is a reliable roadmap with a regular rhythm of content.

However, it turns out that Overwatch 2 is essentially a deviation, even if it resembles the original in shape. Players will see for themselves how different things will be when the beta version of Overwatch 2 starts on June 28 before its early access release on October 4.

In the meantime, check out the rest of the Overwatch 2 coverage as the Summer of Gaming continues.

Kat Bailey is a senior news editor at IGN, as well as co—host of the Nintendo voice chat. Any advice? Send her a private message to @the_katbot.