Overwatch 2 players are trying to come up with a name for the fox Kiriko

Despite the fact that quite a lot is known about the hero of Overwatch 2, Kiriko, the name of her fox companion still remains a mystery, and players take it into their own hands to come up with it. Unsurprisingly, many of the names suggested by Overwatch 2 fans are comedic in nature.

Kiriko is the latest support hero to join the Overwatch roster, and she will be the third and last new hero available to Overwatch 2 fans at launch. Unlike Junker Queen and Sojourn, it will need to be unlocked, and players have several ways to do this. Those who want to take control of Kiriko will need to reach level 55 of the free Combat Pass or purchase the premium version for instant access. In addition, those who played the original version of Overwatch will get instant access to the character and her adorable fox.

While Kiriko’s kit shows great potential, as the hero has impressive movement abilities and can negate a fair amount of damage, it was her ethereal pet that attracted the most attention. The Ghost Fox will appear as soon as Kitsune activates her Absolute Ability, and Yokai will be the source of her abilities. However, no matter how important this ghostly figure is, Blizzard has not yet revealed her name. Perhaps the name will be revealed in the upcoming animated short film about Kiriko or in game dialogues, but until then, fans are having fun thinking about it.

Does Lisa Kiriko have an official name? If not, then let’s make a name! from Overwatch

In a thread started by Reddit user PlumSploosh, the Overwatch community was asked to come up with a proper name for the fox, which led to a large number of responses. Several Reddit users, such as The—Numbers—Mason, had the most popular response with Jeff, an allusion to former Overwatch director Jeff Kaplan. Considering how popular Kaplan was, it’s not surprising that he was mentioned, even though his name was far from the only one that was mentioned. For example, Fragrant_Ad5944 said that it should just be called Fox, hinting at how Overwatch players use basic names for callouts.

NeeroX-_- refers to Foxy Cleopatra from the Austin Powers movie in Goldmember, while geizterbahn had a funny and popular Paywall response — a reference to the controversial Overwatch 2 battle passes. Luna is mentioned by PhasmaMain98, raising a meme suggesting that Overwatch copied the Paladins fox design, at the time as eXacTv wants the name to be a reference to Dora The Explorer’s Swiper. Redditor ghostmacaroni has some more serious suggestions with Inari, Kuzunoha, Zenko or Yako, all of which are rooted in religion and mythology.

As several commenters have pointed out, it seems likely that the fox will eventually get an official name. Given that the Ganymede Bastion bird has its own name, it seems appropriate that the Kitsune fox will get one too.

Overwatch 2 is released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.