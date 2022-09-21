Overwatch 2: Kiriko’s Backstory Has a Direct Impact on Her Set

Overwatch 2 is less than two weeks away, and when it comes out on October 4, it will bring three brand new heroes with it. The first two new heroes, Sojourn and Junker Queen, received a lot of details from developers and the attention of fans, but the last announced hero, a support character named Kiriko, only recently found himself in the spotlight. The developers have released a brief cinematic backstory, as well as a brief overview of the gameplay, to show and explain Kiriko’s weapons and abilities, as well as their origin.

Kiriko’s interesting story tells how she became such a fierce fighter and caring healer, and helps players understand her personality and connection with other Overwatch 2 characters. Since Kiriko is the newest addition to the list, and it was impossible to play for her in any of the beta versions of Overwatch 2, it is important for players to understand her set and how it will act on the battlefield. Fortunately, fans will be able to connect with Kiriko through an update from the developers and an origin story that perfectly demonstrate the abilities of the new hero and explain who she is as a character.

The origin story of Kiriko

Kiriko was born and raised in Kanezaka, a fictional Japanese city in the Overwatch lore, where there is a temple dedicated to the fox spirit. Since Kiriko’s family is closely related to the fox spirit, Kiriko’s grandmother has a deep understanding of the spiritual world. Kiriko’s grandmother, who played a huge role in her upbringing, has since passed on to her her wisdom about spirits and the importance of traditions, rituals and community. And it seems that Kiriko also has a deep connection with the fox spirit, since her cunning and wit personify what the spirit represents in Japanese legends.

Besides being raised by her grandmother, Kiriko was also raised and trained by her mother, a fierce warrior. Kiriko’s mother taught her how to wield a blade and raised her to fight for a just cause. It also seems that Kiriko’s mother trained the Shimada clan, as Kiriko grew up with Hanzo and Genji and formed a bond with the brothers, especially with Genji, as both have a mischievous nature and have adopted the ninja path.

However, Kiriko also witnessed the fall of the Shimada clan, which personally affected her due to her connection with Hanzo and Genji, as well as her personal ties to the city of Kanezaka, which was overthrown by a rival clan after the fall of Shimada. . Even Kiriko’s own family suffered from the takeover when her father was abducted by the Hashimoto clan, and that’s when she decided to take action and use her spiritual and fighting abilities to join a group of vigilantes called yokai who swore to protect the city of Kanezaka.

How does Kiriko’s knowledge affect her recruitment

Since Kiriko was partially raised by her grandmother, she has a strong connection with the spiritual world. In particular, she is associated with the fox spirit, which is based on the Japanese Inari, the fox spirit, which acts as a guardian protector. Accordingly, Kiriko uses her spiritual connections to protect others and use useful support skills on the battlefield. Kiriko’s main healing abilities are the Healing Ofuda, healing talismans that Kiriko can throw to allies, and her Protective Suzu, a group of bells that Kiriko throws at the feet of allies that briefly make them invulnerable and purify them from any negative effects. Additionally, Kiriko can use her spiritual connections to teleport through walls to quickly join allies, and summon her fox spirit to help her team in battle with her ultimate Kitsune Rush ability.

Along with her spiritual abilities, Kiriko can also use her fighting and ninja skills in combat. Because she trained so closely with the Shimada brothers, Kiriko has adopted their passive ability to climb walls, which greatly helps her reach and heal teammates. And although she is primarily a healer and a support character, Kiriko’s ninja training allows her to throw deadly kunai that deal increased critical damage. Interestingly, the kunai were originally part of the Genji kit, but were replaced with shurikens, so players are likely to see that Kiriko’s attacks act the same as Genji, which further binds the characters and allows a nice change of pace for the support hero.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.