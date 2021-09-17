Overwatch 2 good news from Blizzard to players!

We can say that the countdown for Overwatch 2 has now passed. Blizzard has announced that it will release a new gameplay video from the highly anticipated game.

Blizzard’s Overwatch 2 is now closer than we thought. The production, which is expected to be released next year, is also eagerly awaited by the players. However, the developments that have emerged are the kind that will increase this excitement. Because the studio has released a new announcement about the production.

Continuing to work on the first game of the Overwatch series, the studio will introduce new additions to the production. During the promotion, a new video about the second game of the series will be released.

Overwatch 2 gameplay video is coming

The brand, which has an important place in the game world, seems to raise expectations with the new member of the series. Because the studio officially announced that a gameplay video for Overwatch 2 will be released with its announcement. Fans are already waiting for the event to be held during the final match of the official Overwatch tournament. The show, which will take place on September 25, will have the moment when the new game is officially revealed.

Woo woo woo whee woo whee! Group up with the Overwatch team on September 25 as we reveal new Overwatch 2 updates live during the @OverwatchLeague Grand Finals. 🛠️ Sombra and Bastion’s reworks

✨ Bastion’s New look

🆚 OW2 Exhibition Match pic.twitter.com/fDdohgGuNA — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) September 16, 2021

Information about Overwatch 2, where detailed announcements have not been made yet, is quite limited. Blizzard has not preferred to share many details about the production known as the project until today. However, on September 25, this situation will be reversed and players will have the chance to take a bloody look at the production they have been eagerly waiting for for the first time.

Blizzard, which also brings updates to the current game, is preparing to change the character of Bastion. It has been learned that the main purpose of the studio, which aims to give the hero a new look, is preparation for Overwatch 2. The firm wants to design its character in accordance with its new philosophy. During the announcement made on social media, we had the chance to take a brief look at the innovations coming to Bastion.

Increasing the expectations of its fans, Blizzard can announce the release date of Overwatch 2, albeit with a small possibility. The studio, which will provide details about the gameplay for the first time, will release the game in the second quarter of next year, according to rumors. For this reason, it is highly likely that such an announcement will be made when there is a short time left and all eyes will be on the event.

So what do you expect from the Overwatch 2 game? Do you think the formula in the first game will continue successfully? Don’t forget to tell us your opinions and expectations about the production.