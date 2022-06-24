Overwatch 2 developer “would like” to add more MEKA Squad characters to the game

As Overwatch 2 prepares to be released in early access later this year, Blizzard has shared a lot of juicy details about the long-awaited sequel. Previous disclosures demonstrated the newest Junker Queen character, as well as several changes in the game’s development system with the removal of loot boxes and player levels. A recent AMA held on the Games subreddit gave fans the opportunity to get a lot of new information about the upcoming sequel, from new gameplay settings to potential new characters.

The “Ask Me Anything” theme with the Overwatch 2 development team provided a more in-depth look at what to expect from the sequel. The developers of Overwatch 2 discussed a variety of topics throughout the session, including future plans for maps from the “Assault” mode of the first game and plans for the loot boxes of existing players. Overwatch 2 made a splash when Blizzard confirmed that the sequel would get rid of loot boxes in favor of a combat pass system. Now one fan’s question about a fan-favorite band from the Overwatch universe may hint at future Overwatch 2 characters.

During the AMA thread, one fan with the nickname Simp4Dmon asked the Overwatch 2 team if there were plans to include more teammates.Va from the MEKA squad. The response from Overwatch 2’s senior hero designer, Blizz_JNoh, revealed that while there are currently no official plans, they personally would like to include more MEKA squad members. D.Va Currently, he is the only member of the South Korean unit included in the game, and the name of the questioner probably refers to another member of the team, D.Mon.

Although JNoh couldn’t confirm anything about a potential future MEKA squad member joining the game, Overwatch characters have been the focus of many fans’ attention throughout the AMA. In a previous response from one of the Overwatch 2 developers, upcoming changes for Symmetra were discussed with plans to customize the character so that it better fits the 5 vs 5 game scenario. Another developer also confirmed that the upcoming PvP beta will feature all redesigned heroes after some of the new images were missing in the April beta period.- testing.

Previous reports from Blizzard have shown that Overwatch 2 will be a full-fledged replacement for the original Overwatch. Another response from the developers during the thread suggested that Overwatch 2 would delete files from the original game, which would be more like a major update than a separate sequel. Previous beta tests have also confirmed that the sequel will retain the controversial “role queue” of the original game. Overwatch 2 AMA has given fans a lot of information about the upcoming sequel as the game’s October release date approaches.

Overwatch 2 is in development, early access will be available on October 4, 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.