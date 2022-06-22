Overwatch 2 Confirms everything that will be in beta

Overwatch fans have been waiting for years to play Overwatch 2 games, and last month they finally got their first chance during the pvp beta testing of the game on PC. Now even more fans will get the chance to try out Overwatch 2 ahead of the Early Access launch on October 4, as the second beta is scheduled for next week.

Blizzard has confirmed that the next beta testing of the Overwatch 2 PVP game will take place on Tuesday, June 28, at 11:00 Pacific Time and will end on July 18. Those who are interested in beta testing the Overwatch 2 game will have to register, as this is not an open beta testing. Blizzard plans to send out invitations in waves, although you can guarantee yourself access to the beta version by buying a checkpoint monitoring package 2 packages for $ 39.99. In addition to access to the beta version, it comes with some cosmetic goodies and access to the label 1 in the form in which it exists now.

Blizzard also confirmed everything fans can expect from the new Overwatch 2 PvP beta. This will allow players to try out the new 5v5 format along with the new heroes Stay and the Queen of Junkers. It was possible to play it in the previous beta version of PvP, but this will be the first time that fans of the Overwatch game will be able to play for a new hero-the tank Queen Junker. Players on Overwatch 2 can also check out remakes of existing heroes, including Bastion, Death Fist, Orisa and Sombra, as well as new images for other members of the list.

The new Overwatch 2 Push game mode will be fully displayed on the Colosseum and New Queen Street maps. “Midtown” Paraiso, “Royal Escort Tour”.

And finally, the new Overwatch 2 ping system will also be available for fans to try out. but now console players can try it-the PvP versions of Overwatch 2, but now console players can try it. Since console players that Overwatch 2 can’t type messages from the keyboard almost as fast as their PC counterparts, the communication verification system may be of greater importance for those who play on PlayStation and Xbox consoles online.

It is possible that Blizzard will hold more beta versions of the Overwatch 2 game before the launch of the game in early access on October 4, but at the time of writing this article, nothing official has been announced in this regard. We know that Patrol 2 has a new support hero that has yet to be revealed, who will be in the game at launch, so perhaps a future beta version will make them playable, but at the moment this is just speculation.

Overwatch 2 will be released on October 4 in early access for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.b