Overview of the Decline in the Crypto Money Market

Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency market fell billions of dollars in the morning today. As a result of this drop, the Bitcoin price is up to $ 18,100; Ethereum (ETH) price has dropped below $ 550. The total value of the cryptocurrency market fell by $ 35 billion and shrank more than 5 percent. What are the crypto analysts’ comments about this drop?

In order to understand the scale of the decline in the crypto money market, some data should be addressed first. According to CoinGecko data, the total value of the market was almost $ 580 billion 24 hours ago. This number has dropped to less than $ 540 billion as of today.

The market value of bitcoin, which was $ 356 billion until 24 hours ago, has dropped below $ 340 billion. Meanwhile, there was a few hundred dollars drop in price and below $ 18,000 on some exchanges.

Hundreds of millions of dollars lost

It is not known how many stop traders this drop in the market affected. The effects of the futures market can be seen more clearly. Bybt data shows that more than $ 300 million of positions have been liquidated in futures in the last 12 hours. 24-hour data increases this number to 450 million dollars.

53 percent of these liquidated positions belonged to Binance investors. The second and third stock exchanges most affected by the decline were Huobi and FTX. While 58 thousand 472 traders in total were liquidated, the value of the largest position closed was $ 10 million.

What do experts say about the drop?

Shunt Manukyan

IS Investment International Markets Director Şant Manukyan said that the decline of Bitcoin today in the morning is not a similar sale to 2017, it is healthier than it. Manukyan said that BTC exceeds the 200-day average, therefore it can be reduced to 16,000 or even 14,000 dollars; He stated that BTC is still “in a rally that will exceed $ 20,000”.

Byzantine General

The crypto money analyst drew attention to the transactions on Bitfinex in a post he made yesterday. Saying that he saw a buy order for 857 BTC at $ 18,750, the analyst explained that this could be the bottom for BTC. However, Byzantine announced that this purchase order was abruptly canceled shortly after this comment. Canceling such buy orders may have weakened the BTC bulls.

CryptoCapo and Michael van de Poppe

The analyst, known as Il Capo of Crypto on social media, said in his analysis dated December 7, that if the price drops below $ 18,500, a more drastic drop could be seen; He announced that if it goes above $ 19,500, it can continue its rise. The analyst said that if it goes below $ 18,500, it could drop below $ 18,000. Dutch trader Michael van de Poppe shared a similar view. Michael; He explained that if the range of $ 18,500-18,700 is not reached, a harder correction may be seen.



