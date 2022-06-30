Overview of the Black Bird

Paul Walter Hauser is best known for his supporting roles in the box office films “I, Tonya”, where he met his current best friend Sebastian Stan, Cruella and “Black Clansman”, as well as for the role of the main character in the film “Richard Jewell”. Hauser radiates humility and kindness from a parasocial point of view, but at the same time has a talent for bringing to life the most absurd, and sometimes insane characters. He skillfully achieves this in the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Black Bird”, where he plays alongside a stellar cast, including Taron Egerton and Ray Liotta.

While Hauser’s performance as the chilling, stunning serial killer suspect Larry Hall deserves a lot of credit for making this show so good, a huge amount of praise was earned by the entire cast and creative team of the show. Recently, many crime TV series have received the same reviews: the genre is oversaturated, and only a few can offer something subversive enough to stand out. Well, Black Bird defines them all. The show is brilliantly designed, well written, and balances blush-worthy sincerity with a level of creepiness that will make viewers choke.

Related: Overview of the list of terminals

Based on the novel by James Keen and Hillel Levin, “Together with the Devil: A Fallen Hero, a Serial Killer and a Dangerous Deal for Redemption,” which, ironically, was considered back in 2014 as “a real-life episode reminiscent of a TV show.” Byrd follows high school football hero and policeman’s son Jimmy Keane (Taron Egerton) and his sentence to 10 years in a maximum security prison on drug trafficking charges.

Jimmy is brash and dismissive. He uses his charm to get any women he wants, and he grins at the agents when he is beaten at his own game, arrested and taken to jail. It is in prison that he is given a fateful choice: transfer to a maximum-security prison and get into Larry Hall’s thoughts in order to get early release or serve his full sentence without the possibility of parole. A young adult quickly misses the opportunity and is ready to team up with several excellent lawyers, pull out the “father’s card” and evade sentencing. However, for reasons that should remain spoiler-free, Keen decides to make a deal. But is it a good deal?

Keane is told that the deal will fail if he can’t get Hall to tell him where he buried the young girls he suspects of rape and murder, and Hall is a smart man who used his supposed childhood innocence to win over the courts and keep his family’s trust. According to the description, it may sound like a show that follows a predictable and boring story, but it’s not like that at all. Hauser plays a creepy but inexplicably gullible performance that will make the audience doubt his guilt/innocence, and Egerton plays a man who is so immersed in himself that he cannot see how much he personally suffers and causes pain to others.

Showrunner Dennis Lehane came to the project with a unique track record as a director and writer. Based on his book “The Island of the Damned”, a film was made in 2010 with Mark Ruffalo and Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead roles. Recognized as both an executive producer and a screenwriter, Lehane showed the perfect pace for Black Bird.

The series starts slowly, but not slowly enough for viewers not to want to return to the next episode, and throughout the series it gains momentum with calculated but unpredictable dips and moments of relief. In particular, the show stays in the present and prefers to use memory sequences sparingly to move the story forward rather than backward-a method that has been abused on television for a long time and which often leads to lazy script writing. And as for the format, Apple TV’s decision to release two episodes immediately before switching to weekly air dates will benefit this series, since the end of each episode will leave viewers with their heads tilted and their eyebrows furrowed.

Apple TV+ consistently broadcasts hits in which Ted Lasso and Severance top the chart, and this show is a worthy addition. “Black Bird” should be devoid of charm, given the dark and unimaginable material, but manages to fascinate, plunging into the vulnerable psyche of Kin and breaking the past of a restless person.

Black Bird will premiere on July 8 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+.