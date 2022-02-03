Oversharing: What Is It, What Are The Risks And How To Avoid It

Oversharing: Social networks are part of our daily lives, mainly because of the ease of access. Today, a large part of the population has a smartphone in their possession, ensuring that the connection is present at all possible times.

Within this contemporary phenomenon, another concept has emerged that refers to the excess of data sharing. Want to know more about it? Check out all the details below.

What is oversharing?

Oversharing (an agglutination in English: over = excessive; sharing = sharing, in a free translation) refers to the movement, often exaggerated, that some users have in their own social networks, displeasing their followers or friends, mainly because of the amount of information arranged too often in a single profile.

However, the problem of oversharing – the excessive sharing of data – is not necessarily in social networks, as pointed out by a study carried out by Harvard University. According to the researchers, like any other common substance, these virtual spaces can be addictive, especially because of their attractive way of being presented to users.