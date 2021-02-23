Override 2: Super Mech League, Análisis PS4

Fighting robots is really cool. Fight in Override 2: Super Mech League for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X | S, Switch and PC maybe not so much … or yes.

Today we have in our hands the continuation of a video game that perhaps nobody expected but that has materialized for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and computers. We are talking about Override 2: Super Mech League, a title of “roboces” giving milk that, as in its first installment, could be improved much more.

For this text we have had the opportunity to test the version for PlayStation 4 and we can tell you that if you are not a PlayStation Plus subscriber, you will enjoy little or nothing with this game from Brazilians The Balance Inc. At least, yes, they dare to launch a proposal different from what we see daily in the catalog of any console.

Screws and more screws

Override 2: Super Mech League is a 3D fighting title in which we use robots instead of humans. Remember the massive iron masses in Pacific Rim or the mechanical monsters in Mazinger Z? Well, of that stick are the robots that we can control in this video game, all original, yes. However, we can get a DLC dedicated to Ultraman in which we take control of him on the battlefield.

As we have commented a little above, the video game is entirely focused, with minor exceptions, on the player having an internet connection to fight. It does not have a story mode as it did in its first installment, so all game modes are to be enjoyed against other players, either as a team or as rivals. If you do not have a PlayStation Plus subscription in the case of buying the title for PS4 or PS5, we are very afraid that it will be a waste of money.

In fact, the game is so focused on it that, at least, what is there is great. There are modes for one or several players, team fighting, the last one standing and all of them very configurable. For example, we can play with other holders of the title and also add robots controlled by the program’s artificial intelligence, which by the way is not very there.