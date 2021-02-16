Overcooked is coming to 3 new platforms

Ghost Town Games, the developer of Overcooked and Overcooked 2, announced on Monday that the Overcooked All You Can Eat package, which collects all the contents of the two games, will come to new platforms. Accordingly, the studio will release the package, which will be released on March 23, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

Overcooked will be able to play on more platforms

Games currently only available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will be able to reach more players with this wide version. The package, which will also act as a remaster for games running at 60 FPS and 4K resolution, promises faster loading times. Because many players were complaining about Overcooked 2’s loading times.

In the post sent from the Twitter account of the game, it was shared that there will be new content in addition to the original games, new kitchens and chefs, new accessibility options, help mode, online multiplayer for all kitchens and Cross-play (a cross system that allows playing on other platforms) will be included in the packages. The support of the cross game mode on all platforms indicates that the fun will continue between platforms. Cross play was already active on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Playing Overcooked on any platform and experiencing the chaos of cooking seems to be easier this way.