Overcooked! All You Can Eat é anunciado para PC

Fans of the Overcooked series! will be able to enjoy another game on the consoles of the last generation, as it was announced that Overcooked! All You Can Eat will be released on March 23 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

According to the information released, this is the same package released last year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S, bringing everything that was present in Overcooked 1 and Overcooked 2 – that is, 200 stages, 80 chefs, new achievements and others inclusions.

Finally, it was also mentioned that the title supports “up to 4K” and 60 frames per second on consoles (with the exception of Switch, where the frame rate is 30 per second). It was also mentioned that the title will offer cross-platform support at some point in the future.