Overcooked! 2 and Hell Is Other Demons, New Free Games From The Epic Games Store; How To Download Them on PC

Overcooked! 2 and Hell Is Other Demons, The Epic Games digital store has two new gifts for us, two essential indies such as Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other Demons.New round of free games in the Epic Games digital store. Because you never get used to the good. After last week’s bombshell (when they gave away Control, the latest and crazy creation of Remedy), this time we have a double helping of indies … and what indies! Neither more nor less than Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other Demons. Both games will be available to download for free, but only until 17:00 CET on June 24, 2021.

If you don’t know their names, Overcooked! 2 (from 2018) is a hilarious adventure in the kitchen in which we will have to learn to cook all kinds of recipes (such as hamburgers, pizzas, kebab and sushi) in all kinds of places (such as a hot air balloon, a magic school, a abandoned mine or a slippery swamp). The game, with an average score of 81 on Metacritic, is especially fun with friends and is designed for us to play with up to four other people, with whom we can push ourselves, pass objects and collaborate to become the best chefs in the world. For its part, Hell is other Demons (from 2019) is somewhat more unknown, but its 85 in Metacritic speaks for itself. A must for all lovers of arcade shooters and bullet hell. A frenetic experience that is as valid for two-minute games as to spend hours and hours in search of mastering its mechanics and climbing to the top of its online leaderboards.

We once again emphasize that you can only add the games to your Epic Games Store library until 17:00 CET next Thursday, June 24, 2021. Once done, both Overcooked! 2 such as Hell is other Demons will be yours forever and you can play them whenever you want (and without spending a penny). Oh, and in case you still do not have an account in the Epic Games digital store, it is very easy, then we leave you the necessary steps to create one.

How to download games on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate your account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the links above in this news and redeem both video games.

Download the Epic client at the following link.

And now you can access your library and run Overcooked! 2 and Hell is other Demons!