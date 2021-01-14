Over-sensitive: Honor V40 has one of the touch sensors

The Honor V40 is just around the corner, after all this week we already got a glimpse of what the first Honor mobile phone from Huawei should look like. Now the manufacturer itself is indicating that the V40 will have the screen as the most advanced touch sensor in the world with impressive capabilities.

The feature was announced today by Honor on the social network Weibo, where it states that the Honor V40 will use a 300Hz ringtone sampling sensor on the phone screen, something quite impressive, after all the most advanced models today still use sensors up to 480Hz, as is the case with the Xiaomi Mi 11, then it would be only second in the ranking.

In addition, Honor also confirmed yesterday that the V40 will also have an ultra powerful screen capable of reproducing up to 1 billion colors, perhaps having the Huawei Nova 8 Pro 10 bit panel, showing that the manufacturer still has some connection with the its former owner.

Sources point out that this screen should be 6.72 inches with FullHD + resolution with 120Hz update and 2676 x 1236 pixel resolution that should have a pill shaped hole to accommodate two cameras for selfies, one for 13MP and one for depth detection. .

In addition, on December 31, the cell phone was caught in a TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating its imminent launch. The model caught was the Honor YOK-AN1 and revealed to us that it will support 50W fast charging and 45W wireless charging.

A TENAA certification also pointed out that it should still use Android 10 instead of the recently launched HarmonyOS 2.0, which is still in beta. The processor should not be a Kirin, but a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+.