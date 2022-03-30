Over 60,000 SIB losses: investors rush to this altcoin!

In several months of steady growth in the number of addresses owned by Shiba Inu (SIB), the token has lost more than 60,000 owners, 12. It appears to have started regressing as it entered its day of decline. Meanwhile, investors are turning to the altcoin, which has been popular since its launch. Here are the details…

The number of addresses owned by Shiba Inu has decreased

According to the data, over the past 12 days, NIB had 1,199,453 token holders, and as of March 29 – 1,135,593. So, 63,860 addresses have decreased. Kriptokoin.com As we reported, the total number of unique addresses on the network that held the meme coin steadily increased until March 17, when it plummeted and lost 32,832 owners in a single day. The data showed that the number of on-chain transactions involving SIB fell for the fourth month in a row, during which time this figure fell by 9.27 decrees.

March October 2021 Interest in the search term “Buy Shiba Inu Tokens” also dropped significantly, dropping from 100% on October 29, 2021 to just 1 percentage point on March 26, 2022, according to data collected by Google Trends. Decree interest in the search term “Buy Shiba Inu Tokens” has decreased from 100% until March 26, 2022. So which direction are investors turning?

Are investors switching to APEKOIN?

One of the reasons for the decline in demand may be the cooling of interest in the Shiba Inu coin and the transition to the completely new cryptocurrency APECOIN (APE), which adds an average of more than 1,700 new owners per day. The number of wallets with the new coin has crossed the $40,000 mark. In particular, on March 17, the number of owners reached 19,909 people, and as of March 29, the total number of unique addresses with assets increased by more than 23,000 people from the first day and amounted to 42,981 people.

A week ago, ApeCoin set another record by becoming the most traded cryptocurrency among the first 1,000 Ethereum (ETH) wallets in a 24-hour decree. Earlier Dec Dec Dec Dec this month, it was reported that the Yacht Club of Bored Ape NFT collection has found its place among the top NFT collections in Google search trends with an average of 59,000 searches per month.